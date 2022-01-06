ECB Policymakers Run Out of Options; Antifragmentation Cannot BOTH Address Inflation AND Contain Spreads
When the history of the euro currency’s rise and decline in popularity is written, the month of June 2022 will be viewed as decisive. In June, the ECB committed to two conflicting policy courses. On the one hand, at its …
-
WP 2022-04. When the supply of money increases and the supply of goods remains the same, inflation occurs. Thus, inflation …
-
ECB Policymakers Run Out of Options; Antifragmentation Cannot BOTH Address Inflation AND Contain Spreads
When the history of the euro currency’s rise and decline in popularity is written, the month of June 2022 will …
-
As emphasized in June, the law establishing the Italian universal-minimum-income programme (RdC) also puts the Ministry of Labor and Social …
-
In January 2021 the UK left the EU single market and customs union, but, only eighteenth months on, some within …
-
In a poll administered in the US in 2020, 40 percent of individuals expressed a favorable view of socialism. This …
-
WP 2022-03. We study the causal effects of household tax credits on the willingness to demand legally provided services using …
-
WP 2022-02. Whether the household or the individual should be the appropriate unit for the assessment of taxation is contested …